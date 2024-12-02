Orderly releases paperless invoicing Snap App

Android and iPhone users can use the app to snap a photo of their invoices, assign a dollar amount and vendor, store it in the cloud, and share it with their teams. Users can also search for past invoices by supplier and month. Moreover, they can share all invoice data with their owner, accountant, general manager, kitchen manager and chef. Finally, the Orderly Snap App’s invoice approval tool ensures clean reconciliation of all invoices.

Orderly helps independent restaurants and chains automate the supplier purchasing process through SaaS technology.