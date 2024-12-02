OpusCapita expands P2P services in Nordics and Europe; acquires jCatalog

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, other than that “the agreement has been closed on 25 April 2016.”

jCatalog is a provider of software solutions for procurement and the product information management and distribution. jCatalog Software AG is headquartered in Germany and has operations in Europe and in the USA. The company serves over 250 customers including companies such as Liebherr, Rossman, IBM, Audi, Schindler and Maersk.

The acquisition supports OpusCapita’s strategy to build a global buyer-supplier ecosystem offering. jCatalog’s solutions in the areas of e-commerce, catalog management, procurement process and supplier management will complement OpusCapita’s extended purchase to pay offering which includes invoice automation, cash management, financing and connectivity.

For more information about OpusCapita, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.