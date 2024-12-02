OpusCapita acquires e-invoicing portal Billexco

Billexco is a portal for electronic invoice exchange in both the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) markets. It offers solutions for sending and receiving PDF invoices electronically.

The Billexco network is used by 15 000 supplier companies and 70 buyer organisations in Switzerland and Central Europe, and it is one of the three e-invoicing service providers to the Swiss government.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen OpusCapita’s buyer-supplier network and expand its geographical reach in the DACH region.