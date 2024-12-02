OpenPEPPOL updates validation artefacts

Validation artefacts are the tools that help parties and service providers to comply with the PEPPOL Transport Infrastructure Agreements (TIA) as they help ensuring that the contents of the exchanged document instances in the PEPPOL network are valid both from a syntactical and semantic point of view.

More than that, these business rules check for the correctness of the coded values, co-occurrence constraints or calculations. It is therefore necessary to use them before submitting documents to the network, in order to ensure the overall quality of exchanged electronic documents, and thus the overall performance of the network.