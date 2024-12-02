OneSpan launches its Sign Virtual Room for e-signing





The Virtual Room provides financial services organisations a single solution to deliver secure, video-enabled customer interactions for completing complex financial agreements.

Agreements used in account opening, wealth management, insurance, and automobile financing benefit from human interaction and facilitation. Using the Virtual Room, financial institutions and their customers can digitally review and sign documents together without having to combine multiple tools and apps. The process can also capture a video recording of the session for electronic evidence. Real-time assistance improves customer retention and avoids missing or wrong information that can delay transactions.