Oman Arab Bank selects Finastra for retail banking

The bank already has an important corporate offering and is now expanding its retail services. FusionBanking Essence will deliver banking experience across all channels, helping the bank to attract new customers as well as retain and grow its existing client base.

The solution will also enable the bank to bring new products to market, increasing liquidity. The platform paves the way for the bank to easily develop on the Finastra architecture. The bank can deploy new processes and configure new products and customize its offering according to local requirements.