NymCard and Dellsons Associates join forces

According to the official press release, this partnership leverages both NymCard's technology with Dellsons' regional expertise and industry connections.

Under this collaboration, Dellsons will act as a partner agent, referring new business opportunities, client deals, and valuable contacts to NymCard, with a focus on the fintech and banking sectors in the UAE and Pakistan.











Furthermore, Dellsons' network and industry knowledge, coupled with NymCard's innovative solutions, is intended to create a strategic alliance poised to reshape the financial services landscape.





Officials from NymCard noted that the compay's ongoing objective is to transform the Embedded Finance industry through the introduction of innovative value propositions. Working with Dellsons Associates has the possibility would catalyse cross-regional expansion for both the institutions.





About NymCard

NymCard is a provider of end-to-end Embedded Finance solutions, simplifying payments with its modern platform. As the only MENA-based provider fully regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, and a principal member of both VISA and MasterCard, NymCard empowers businesses of all sizes to launch new payment products quickly, including prepaid cards, multi-currency offerings, charge and credit cards, and embedded lending solutions.







In December 2023, NymCard partnered with CWallet to offer its services to issue CWallet-branded prepaid cards for customers in Qatar. Through this strategic collaboration, NymCard allowed the issuance of scheme-branded prepaid cards, while also providing payment solutions in the MENA region. According to NymCard’s officials, the partnership enables the company to launch its prepaid card issuance capabilities to assist CWallet’s objective of promoting financial inclusion.





About Dellsons Associates

Dellsons Associates (Pvt) Limited is a provider of various solutions, including strategic banking consultancy, training, conferences, event management, IT services, and more.

