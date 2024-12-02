Nvoicepay raises USD 6 mln to focus on channel expansion

Nvoicepay’s strategic payment solutions automate accounts payable, enabling customers to pay all their invoices electronically.

Nvoicepay is a provider of AP automation, P2P automation and electronic payments solutions. Nvoicepay streamlines the way companies pay their accounts payable invoices through electronic payments. Nvoicepay partners with numerous enterprises across multiple industries to process billions of dollars in B2B payments each year.

In recent news, CDK Global, a global provider of integrated IT and digital marketing solutions for the automotive retail industry, has selected Yooz, a cloud-based accounts payable automation service provider, and Nvoicepay to power their AP automation offering for its dealership clients in the US.