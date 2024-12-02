Number26 signs up 60,000 new customers in Q1 2016

With operations across multiple European markets including Germany, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Slovakia and Spain, the company offers strictly app-accessible banking, paymentweek.com reports.

The Number26 bank account features account opening in eight minutes via a video phone chat and the presentation of a passport. The account comes with a MasterCard and offers individual security settings, financial management tools and push notifications for every transaction.

In recent news, the company joined forces with TransferWise, a UK-based international money transfer platform, to provide Number26 customers with direct `in­-app` access to TransferWise`s service.