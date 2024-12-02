Nordigen raises EUR 2.1 mln





According to the official press release, since announcing their new freemium model on December 1st, 2020, the challenger fintech has gone from supporting 300 to 1,000 European bank APIs. Nordigen’s new business model attracted investment from Black Pearls VC, Inventure, Highgoal Capital, ID4 Ventures, Superangel, Calchas Holding and angel investors Artis Kehris, Henry Nilert, Gerri Kodres and Riivo Anton.

Nordigen is committed to focusing solely on open APIs created by banks. It aims to fix the market inequality by maintaining a freemium model. Its business model is built on banking data analytics and providing data insights.