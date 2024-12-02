Nium to expand remittances routes for KasikornBank customers





The new routes add onto the existing 24 rails currently in developed markets and will include emerging markets in Asia Pacific, including Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. The new routes will be supported by Nium’s payment capabilities, allowing KBank customers access to instant money transfer services when conducting payments in these markets.

According to the official press release, the expansion of digital remittance corridors is part of KBank’s efforts to ramp up their digital cross-border payments offerings to their customers, especially when social distancing measures becomes the new normal.

Nium currently operates its business in over 90 countries, 65 in real-time, and in 63 currencies.