Netherlands: Fidor and Van Lanschot sign agreement

The partnership will enable Van Lanschot to upgrade their payments software and infrastructure using the Fidor digital banking solution.

As part of the agreement, Fidor will manage user and account data and will process Van Lanschots payments flows within its fidorOS (fOS) platform in addition to modernising the user experience with iOS and Android native mobile applications and a desktop internet banking platform front end.

This agreement means that, over time, Van Lanschot clients will have access across a range of improved services: a mobile payment app, on-us real-time payments, multiple accounts in multiple currencies, global money transfers, P2P transfers in addition to special services for the Dutch market such as iDEAL payments and Acceptgiro.

This partnership comes at a time where banks will soon be facing pressure to comply with the new Payment Services Directive (PSD2). The fidorOS platform is built using open APIs and geared for the future. The integration of fidorOS will provide Van Lanschots platform with cost efficiencies, flexibility and fast implementation while reducing risks for Van Lanschot.