neon raises CHF 7 mln

Neon offers basic bank accounts managed by banking partner Hypothekarbank Lenzburg and has recently expanded its range to include a sustainable account for the Swiss market called neon green. Investors of the fintech include the TX Group, BackBone Ventures, QoQa Services SA, the Helvetia Venture Fund, and the Schwyzer Kantonalbank.

neon is also launching an equity crowdfunding round with tokenised non-voting shares which will be held in a personal wallet. For this round, the digital asset bank Sygnum Bank is acting as the tokenisation partner. According to a neon representative, the company has reserved an additional CHF 1.5 million for direct investments, after the financing round.