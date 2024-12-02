Neofy partners IDmission to offer cloud-based digital banking

Neofy, a digital financial cloud provider, offers a pre-orchestrated financial services cloud that allows a bank or a fintech company to launch itself from scratch with a predominantly pay-as-you-go Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model.

The company has partnered with global technology providers to include all the functional systems needed to launch a bank or fintech, from core banking systems to cards management systems, in a full stack. All the components are pre-integrated and pre-configured.

With the goal of providing users a frictionless transaction experience powered by most modern biometrics verification, Neofy has selected IDmission as their KYC, AML, and identity provider.