Neobank Fi in talks to raise USD 100 mln





Alpha Wave Global, formerly known as Falcon Edge Capital, is leading the round, according to TechCrunch. Singapore’s Temasek is also in talks to invest in the new round.

The deal hasn’t closed yet, so the terms may change.

The new round deliberation comes just five months after the startup raised about USD 50 million in a round led by B Capital Group. That round valued Fi, formerly known as EpiFi, at USD 315 million.

The startup, which competes with Tiger Global-backed Jupiter, has onboarded about 1.2 million users to date.