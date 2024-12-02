nCino automates loan origination for Desjardins

After implementing nCino’s Small Business and Commercial Banking Solutions in 2022, Desjardins has been able to increase the speed of its loan origination process by eliminating unnecessary wait times for its members and clients.











To further improve the efficiency, Desjardins is expanding its use of nCino to include Automated Spreading functionality, which leverages machine learning to streamline the underwriting process, enhance financial statement data capture, and improve the speed and quality of credit decisions. This solution covers multilingual documents and multi-currency financial statements, making the process smoother for Desjardins’ clients and members.

Officials from Desjardins said they are continuously working to minimise delays and wait times for their members and clients and increase value added interactions by offering innovative digital solutions that meet their needs. Their partnership with nCino has already helped them accelerate the funding process to small businesses. With nCino’s spreading solution, they will be able to continue offering members and clients a seamless user experience.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from nCino said that Desjardins’ selection of their Automated Spreading Solution demonstrates their forward-thinking approach to leveraging and deriving meaningful value from technology. They are happy to be strengthening their partnership and look forward to building upon the way Desjardins has embraced the nCino platform to create greater operational efficiencies across the credit decisioning processes and to enhance client experiences.





What does nCino do?

nCino specialises in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, it helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernise and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation, and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally.





More information about Desjardins

Desjardins Group is a cooperative financial group in North America, with assets of USD 422.9 billion as at 31 December 2023. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms, and subsidiaries across Canada.