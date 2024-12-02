



Following this announcement, NatWest Group expanded its partnership with NCR Atleos in order to optimise its self-service banking channel and to build a strong foundation for development and growth.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the NatWest Group x NCR Atleos partnership

As part of its commitment to modernisation and optimising customer experiences, NatWest Group identified the need for a more agile and efficient self-service banking platform. The strategic deal between NatWest Group and NCT Atleos will focus on the initiative of providing improved financial services to customers, as well as secure, convenient, and dependable access to cash when needed.

In addition, NatWest Group is in the process of upgrading its owned and partner network consisting of more than 5.500 ATMs and multi-function solutions. This process will streamline NatWest Group branch and self-service operations, as well as optimise availability and enable faster deployment of new solutions and transactions.

The program is expected to include the replacement of all NatWest-owned ATMs and multi-function devices with new NCR Atleos technology that will offer a new optimised customer interface presented on multiple touchscreen displays. At the same time, NCR Atleos’ technology will give NatWest Group brands the possibility to deliver safe, uninterrupted access to cash and essential financial tools. NCR Atleos’ flexible and scalable self-service platforms and expertise will also accelerate the process of building a framework that will enable future growth in NatWest Group’s self-service channel.