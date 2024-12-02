Moves partners with Astra for real-time transfers with Visa Direct

As the US gig economy continues to grow, there is a critical need for financial solutions that cater to the unique needs of this workforce segment. By partnering with Astra, Moves can now offer its customers the ability to send and receive money in real-time, giving them greater flexibility and control over their finances.











Leveraging Astra's payment technology to seamlessly integrate with Visa Direct, Moves allows its customers to initiate real-time transfers directly to and from their Moves account. This integration will provide gig workers with the ability to receive payments in real-time, eliminating the need for traditional payment methods that can take days to process. Now, consolidating income from multiple sources into a single account or migrating funds from one account to another for a specific bill can happen in the same user session, instead of waiting a prolonged period of time for other payment types to clear.

Officials from Moves said they are committed to providing a financial experience tailored to the needs of gig workers. By offering their customers real-time payment settlements, which is crucial for those who rely on gig work for their livelihoods, they are filling a key gap in the gig economy.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Astra said they are happy to partner with Moves to bring gig workers the benefits of more efficient time to money through Visa Direct. At Astra, they are committed to providing innovative payment solutions that help businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals. They believe that by partnering with Moves, they are helping to meet the unique needs of this demographic.





What does Moves do?

Moves is the banking app built exclusively for gig workers. Moves’ members can manage their money better while earning free shares in the companies they work for.





More information about Astra

Astra offers advanced payment infrastructure, powering faster transfers for fintech products, financial institutions, and enterprises. With headquarters in San Francisco, the company was founded in 2016. Astra’s proprietary, vertically integrated API enables developers to offer instant payments and accelerated bank transfers, with built-in optimisations to reduce risk.