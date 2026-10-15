Movantis, a financial infrastructure platform focused on cross-border value movement across Latin America, will use Integral’s FX technology to extend the liquidity services it provides through licensed third parties. The offering is aimed at institutional clients, including banks, payment networks, and digital asset operators.

Scale of the Movantis network

Movantis enables the movement of more than USD 60 billion in value annually across global markets, alongside more than 200 million transactions. Its network includes more than 90.000 payout locations, over 50 money transfer operators (MTOs), and third-party FX providers. Through the process of extending its FX liquidity offering, the company aims to address growing institutional demand for cross-border and embedded operations.

Movantis has integrated Integral FX, a full-stack FX platform that combines a pricing engine, liquidity aggregation, risk management, and distribution capabilities. The single technology stack consolidates Movantis’ FX functions. As a result, the company can connect its FX and liquidity services, which are delivered through licensed third parties, with the rest of its product set. It can also extend these services across client segments such as payment companies and cross-border money transmission firms.

The integration establishes three new liquidity distribution channels for Movantis. The first is a trading platform for institutional clients. The second is direct-to-client API trading. The third is API connectivity into a third-party multi-dealer venue, which can operate through Movantis’ network of third-party licensed entities. Movantis also gains connectivity to Integral’s network of liquidity providers, which broadens its access to liquidity.

Regional context and implications

According to the companies, the changes are intended to support further regional expansion as demand for Mexican peso services increases.

Robert Gatto, Chief Revenue Officer at Movantis, described FX and liquidity as a core component of the cross-border infrastructure the company is building across Latin America. The official added that the Integral platform provides deeper access to liquidity, stronger execution capabilities, and the flexibility to serve institutional clients with differing requirements. In addition, the arrangement was also positioned as a foundation for expanding the company’s FX capabilities as it grows.

Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral, pointed to increasing demand from firms operating across Latin America for institutional FX technology that combines customisability with an established network of local and global liquidity providers. The official said Movantis’ cross-industry customer base shows why global connectivity to FX markets matters for a wide range of institutions. He also described the deployment as supporting one pillar of Movantis’ long-term business strategy under its unified brand identity.

The arrangement places FX and liquidity within Movantis’ wider cross-border infrastructure rather than treating it as a standalone service. Execution continues to run through licensed third-party entities, while distribution now spans both a trading platform and API-based channels.