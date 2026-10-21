US-based Morgan Stanley has started offering fixed-term deposits to UK savers through Raisin UK from the week of 19 October 2026. The accounts require a minimum deposit of approximately EUR 1.150, according to Bloomberg.

The launch is Morgan Stanley’s entry into the UK savings market and follows comparable arrangements with Raisin in Germany and the Netherlands. According to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg, the bank will consider other potential partners and products over time.

Deposit gathering rather than retail expansion

The same sources indicated that the initiative forms part of Morgan Stanley’s deposit-gathering strategy and does not signal a broader move into UK consumer or retail banking. Christopher Beatty, Morgan Stanley’s chief operating officer for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, pointed to the scale and maturity of the UK savings market.

Because the bank distributes the product through Raisin UK, its UK savings offering does not operate as a standalone consumer bank. This differs from its approach in the US, where Morgan Stanley offers savings accounts to clients who hold brokerage accounts with the bank.

The UK launch builds on Morgan Stanley’s entry into Germany via Raisin in 2025 and the Netherlands in September 2026. The sequence points to a country-by-country expansion across Europe that relies on the same distribution partner rather than proprietary retail infrastructure in each market.

US banks in the UK savings market

High street lenders, including Lloyds Banking Group and Nationwide Building Society, have traditionally dominated the UK savings market. In recent years, however, Wall Street firms have entered it.

JPMorgan Chase launched Chase in the UK in 2021 and later expanded into savings products. It then moved into Germany earlier in 2026. Goldman Sachs’ retail bank, Marcus, began UK operations in 2018. Goldman has also started hiring staff to assess whether to launch Marcus in Ireland, according to Bloomberg reporting from June 2026.

On pricing, Marcus offers a one-year fixed-term account at 4.75%, compared with Morgan Stanley’s maximum rate of 5.1%.

Chase and Marcus operate as consumer-facing banking brands in the UK. Morgan Stanley, by contrast, is entering through a partner platform. That route is consistent with its stated focus on attracting deposits rather than building a retail banking franchise. It also adds another US institution competing for UK retail savings balances alongside established domestic lenders.