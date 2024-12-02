Moon Technolabs unveils invoicing app that helps SMEs owners automate invoicing

Available for iOS and Mac OS X, Moon Invoice provides invoicing for the consultants, SMEs and professionals. Moon Invoice features integrations with the different payment gateways and cloud-based file stores for instant payment and the referencing of the work documents.

According to company, the app is featuring a simplified activation of credit card processing and instant integration with the accounting tools, Moon Invoice Pro will try to simplify the overall accounting process for the SME owners. The Moon Invoice App will deliver personalized templates, historical analysis and the power to take actions on the go.

More than that, Moon Invoice Pro allows creating plethora of invoices using wide range templates available on the go. The users can also mark their comments or attachments to get approval and to process the payments. It enables the business owners to manage and track the status of open or paid invoices. The app also features view quarterly reports, support of digital signature, facility to import or export the products from CSV, ample flexibility to update or edit the invoice PDF generated and different currency support for Mac OS X.

Moon Invoice Pro brings critical financial information and stats. Also, the app displays information using various charts, graphs and historical data including pending invoices or due payments.