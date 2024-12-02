Mobile bank REZQ-Baraka raises USD 20 mln for expansion

ZCFH said through its Africa unit it has applied for an online digital banking licence only with undisclosed partners to expand into the financial technology (fintech) sector.

ZCFH is a private corporate financier with substantial capital resources and through associated companies, has relationships with the top 100 World Banks and access to the majority of the top 25 World Banks. Currently, all funding is undertaken in the currency of the United States of America (USD) & in the currency of the European Union (EURO) outside of the USA, there is no currency risk for the borrower/project owner or operator, the risk being absorbed by ZCFH-concluded lending and investment commitments in several regions around the world covering major resource, property, industrial and mining projects.

REZQ is in the process of expanding in Africa, Middle East, Asia, and the Balkan countries by acquiring its operational banking licences in the targeted markets from the countries’ central banks. REZQ was designed to be a Shariah Complaint, flexible, intuitive, and connected banking tool that solves the financial pain points of its customers.

The Technology arm of ZCFH has enabled REZQ with back-end development capabilities to develop features such as digital onboarding, multiple currency accounts, and in-app funding options through its expert team.