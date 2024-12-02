mmob raises EUR 5.9 mln





The investment was raised from angel investors, including high net worth individuals and senior banking executives. mmob will use the investment to advance the development of its technology platform and enter new markets.

mmob helps consumer-facing fintechs to supercharge their growth through the integration and delivery of products and services that meet their customers’ financial needs. Since its inception, the company has built a network of partners, including PensionBee, iwoca, Cuckoo, Superscript, So-Sure, Anorak, and Uinsure.

mmob was established in 2020 to deliver the onward journey of embedded finance for both financial and non-financial brands. Through its API, brands can connect to mmob’s network of third-party partners (TPPs) and embed new services that drive customer engagement and retention.