Misys rolls out Platform-as-a-Service strategy

The PaaS solution from Misys, FusionFabric.cloud, will enable banks, fintechs, consultants and students to develop, deploy and operate apps in the Misys FinCloud or on-premise.

Built on FusionFabric technology, the Misys PaaS offering will encourage the development of third-party apps which can also be commercialised via the Misys FusionStore portal.

FusionFabric.cloud ties closely to this approach, encouraging collaboration across the whole financial services ecosystem. It will also be available for individual developers, including students, through theFusionCampus programme. A pilot with selected partners in the education field is already underway.

Additionally, FusionFabric.cloud will be commercially available over the course of 2017. It marks the next step in the Misys cloud journey and follows the launch of Misys FinCloud in April this year.