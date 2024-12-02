Migros Bank and ElleXX launch campaign and investment product

This campaign specifically aims to address, inform and support women in financial matters. Under the hashtag #GeldIstFrauenSache, the bank is posting on this topic on its social media channels. According to a Migros Bank representative, women and men should receive simple instructions on investing, clear communication about investment products and more support when taking their first steps in the financial markets.

The money media platform ElleXX for women aims to change the structural financial inequality of women and empower them to be financially self-sufficient and invest. The company offers information on social and financial topics and focuses on equality and sustainability. The financial product recently launched with Migros Bank is to be followed by other tailor-made products.