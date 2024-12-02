Metro Bank announces AI-powered money management service

Developed with Personetics, it will transform customers’ ability to manage their finances and help them to achieve their financial goals. Launching in summer 2018, it will be available through the bank’s app to all personal customers.

Using predictive analytics capabilities, alongside AI, Insights continuously monitors transaction data and patterns in real-time, in order to identify relevant trends and events in users’ spending habits. These are then translated into tailored prompts, providing customers with more control over their finances.

Whether it’s giving customers a heads-up about an auto-renewing subscription, meaning they have the choice whether they want to continue with the service; or alerting customers to out of the ordinary spending activity, helping them steer clear of avoidable fees, Insights has it covered.

Other helpful tips and alerts cover duplicate and large transactions, low balances, irregular bill amounts, and detailed purchase analysis, with more cutting-edge features due to be released over the coming months.