Mbanq launches new white-label mobile digital banking apps

As per the press release, these customisable apps are designed to meet the needs of traditional banks, neobanks, credit unions, fintech platforms, and non-financial brands.





Mbanq's latest white-label applications enable banks and credit unions to offer their customers a financial experience without the need for an extensive and costly development process. Mbanq equips its clients with all the necessary tools to provide top-tier digital financial services.





By offering a ready-made platform, Mbanq helps its clients quickly enter the market with a modern and adaptable branded digital banking solution for their customers.











Officials from the company commented that new white-label digital banking apps provide exceptional customisation and a broad range of integrations. Mbanq's clients can now deliver an enhanced digital banking experience, uniquely tailored to their brand and product offerings.





Mbanq's white-label apps are available on various platforms, including web, Android, and iOS devices, and can be customized for both corporate and retail customers.





Key features and benefits:

Financial institutions can tailor the apps to reflect their unique branding and service preferences, ensuring a distinct and cohesive user experience.

The apps are available on web, Android, and iOS devices, catering to both corporate and retail banking needs.

The apps feature a fully digital onboarding process for both retail and corporate customers, with out-of-the-box integrations with a plethora of best-in-class KYC and KYB vendors to support multiple geographies and organizational preferences.

Designed for ease of use and extensibility, the app supports the origination and servicing of a wide range of deposit and lending products, as well as the full spectrum of payment rails, including debit, prepaid, and credit cards, along with domestic and cross-border payments.

By offering a ready-to-use solution, Mbanq provides the benefits of quick deployment, reduced time to market, low development costs, and most importantly, enhanced security features to ensure safe and seamless financial transactions.

Mbanq is a global BaaS provider and banking technology innovator, enabling the creation and operation of traditional banks, neobanks, credit unions, and FinTech platforms. Headquartered in the US, Mbanq is renowned for its regulatory expertise, modern technology, and comprehensive digital banking solutions.