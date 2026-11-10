Mastercard and Tidalwave have partnered to bring consumer-permissioned financial data into mortgage lenders’ existing workflows.

Under the agreement, Mastercard Open Finance capabilities are being integrated into the Tidalwave mortgage technology platform, which the company describes as AI-native. The integration is intended to give lenders access to financial data that borrowers have consented to share, directly within the systems they already use for origination.

According to the companies, the aim is to reduce manual steps and friction in the verification process and to shorten the path from application to closing. Both parties have framed the partnership as part of a broader effort to modernise mortgage origination by making financial data easier to access, verify, and use throughout the borrower journey.

Verification inside the origination workflow

Tidalwave positions its platform around reducing the paperwork and manual data entry that loan officers handle during origination. The platform already connects with income, employment, and asset verification vendors to support paperless verification, with borrowers linking their payroll provider or bank account during the application process. The addition of Mastercard Open Finance brings a further source of permissioned data into this flow.

Data analysis is a central part of the platform. Tidalwave states that it can analyse bank statements in a few minutes, surface risk indicators, and identify spending patterns, including the use of BNPL services and recurring payments. It also calculates eligible assets across checking, savings, retirement, and investment accounts, and determines eligible income from pay stubs.

Beyond verification, the platform extracts loan data from emails, documents, and phone calls, populating application fields in real time. This allows borrowers to complete applications conversationally while reducing manual data entry. In addition, Tidalwave also uses automated document review to detect errors, discrepancies, and inconsistencies in loan files before they move further down the pipeline.

On the borrower-facing side, a mortgage-specific AI assistant named SOLO answers borrower questions around the clock. The company says the responses are designed to meet regulatory requirements and that full audit trails are maintained for each interaction. The system also builds a record of every interaction, document, and decision on a loan, giving team members immediate context at any stage.

Implications for lenders and borrowers

For lenders, the partnership is positioned as a way to cut verification steps and free loan officers from administrative tasks, with AI agents handling document review, data entry, and loan processing on a continuous basis. For borrowers, the companies point to fewer document requests, real-time updates, and more time with their loan officer.

For Mastercard, the agreement extends the reach of its Open Finance capabilities into mortgage origination through a sector-specific technology provider. Tidalwave, for its part, notes that its platform was built natively on AI rather than retrofitted onto legacy systems, an architectural choice it links to the reliability of its features.

The companies have not disclosed a rollout timeline or the financial terms of the agreement.