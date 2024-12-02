Marstone collaborates with Jack Henry





Marstone utilised the Banno Digital Toolkit, which comprises the same set of APIs that underlie the Banno Digital Platform, to embed its technology into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions.





As per the press release, access to Jack Henry’s API, design, and authenticated frameworks has enabled Marstone to directly integrate into the digital banking platform, providing a smooth banking experience. This integration has contributed to Jack Henry’s growing ecosystem of more than 850 fintechs, providing nearly 8,000 financial institutions with financial products and services for their account holders.





The press release highlights that in the post-COVID era, banks are continuing to embrace digital wealth as a long-term way to engage and retain customers. This trend has gained even greater momentum due to the increasing interest rate environment, compelling banks to develop enduring strategies for generating fee-based revenue.











About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry is a financial technology company that aims to strengthen connections between financial institutions, the people, and the businesses it serves. It offers banks and credit unions an ecosystem of internally developed capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with fintechs. Jack Henry has provided technology solutions that seek to enable clients to strategically differentiate and compete while serving the evolving needs of their account holders.





About Marstone

Marstone is a digital wealth management platform with a mission to enhance financial literacy, deepen financial inclusion, and humanise finance for all. Its enterprise-ready solution enables financial institutions to efficiently and affordably reach, acquire, and retain clients who seek straightforward information and engagement around their finances. Marstone’s platform is multilingual and has expanded internationally to support opening US-based accounts for international investors.



