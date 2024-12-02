Mambu provides banking technology for Nimble

Mambu’s cloud-based platform is supposed to help Nimble develop in-house lending products, while the company experiments with core digital banking product functionalities. Gavin Slater, the CEO of Nimble has said that he expects Mambu to help them with improvement of the technology and shifting into being able to provide comprehensive banking services, according to Verdict UK.

Founded in 2005, Nimble launched its processing solution which allows customers to receive funds within an hour of confirmation of the loan. Since then, it has been a provider of unsecured credit to customers in Australia.