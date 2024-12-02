Lykins Energy Solutions selects DataServ for AP automation

Lykins Energy Solutions is using DataServ’s purchase-to-pay (P2P) solution, which includes digital mailroom services, with optical character recognition (OCR) and automated workflow for non-purchase order (PO) invoices, as well as AutoVouch for touchless processing of invoices generated via a PO. DataServ’s P2P solution will integrate with the Ascend back office jobber software that Lykins Energy Solutions and many companies in the petroleum industry use.

DataServ is a global Software as a Service (SaaS) provider of document and process workflow automation solutions for the financial operations and human resources functions. Founded in 1994, DataServ streamlines costs within accounts payable via their purchase-to-pay solution set (including expense report automation and purchase order requisition automation), accounts receivable with quote-to-cash (Q2C), and human resources through hire-to-retire (H2R) by capturing documents and data and automating business processes.