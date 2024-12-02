LiquidX launches digital distribution of trade finance assets

With this launch, banks and asset managers will have a digital solution for programmatic, automated origination and distribution of trade finance assets, allowing them to scale, improve returns, and generate costs savings for their trade finance businesses, as the press release says.

Trade finance asset distribution allows banks, asset managers, and other trade finance funders to balance portfolios to meet capital requirements and manage concentration risk, earn returns on assets, and free up liquidity to support customers.

With LiquidX, banks and asset managers can initiate single-click trading with their investor networks under existing agreements or to the LiquidX network of 50+ funders using the platform’s built-in legal infrastructure.