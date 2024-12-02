Liquidity Group secures USD 775 mln

The commitments, which are subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, will include USD 425 million from Apollo Funds for a credit facility to help Liquidity scale its lending activity for late-stage technology companies, USD 300 million from MUFG Bank, for a debt fund JV named Mars Growth Capital, investing in future unicorn companies, as well as a USD 50 million SAFE note investment by Apollo Funds, MUFG Innovation Partners, and Spark Capital.

Liquidity Group, founded in 2018, is a credit-oriented fintech platform that invests, syndicates, and automates growth and middle market lending for businesses around the world, providing capital mainly to later-stage technology companies.

Liquidity has integrated machine learning and real-time data and performance monitoring across its platform to improve, automate, and expedite processes across the full credit investment lifecycle. Since inception, Liquidity has committed more than USD 1 billion in capital to companies including Etoro, Zetwerk, Homer.