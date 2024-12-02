Liquid FSIs Convert2Pay integrates into MedBillIt.com billing software

According to Liquid FSI, “the SMB financing industry is reaching maturity with high cost of customer acquisition, declining renewal rates, ISO channel conflict, and stiff competition from new market entries like PayPal, Square, and American Express”.

Liquid FSI provides lenders with a business process improvement tool by offering a direct, low-cost channel to the healthcare market. Factors will use Liquid FSI’s invoice verification function. Healthcare professionals can use Convert2Pay to convert claims/invoices on-demand to better management capital requirements.

“Since our strategy is to integrate our ‘View, Verify, Convert’ technology into the medical billing, healthcare practice and lab management ecosystem, it’s a win-win for lenders and borrowers. In fact, one of our first customers is a major alternative lender that recognized the opportunity to connect directly. The company signed a ‘white label’ software agreement and will be offering Liquid FSI as a flanker brand,” claims Liquid FSI.