



Through this partnership, Liberis and Teya want to support merchants in the Czech Republic and Slovakia by bringing fast and flexible funding options tailored to their needs and demands.











Therefore, more than 23,000 merchants across the partnership can access financial support and generate pre-approved revenue-based finance. This option is possible through a simple and fully automated application process, without the need for traditional paperwork and waiting times.

With Liberis’s single API solution, Create Journey, and Teya Cash Advance, merchants can benefit from:

Fast and adapting funding options designed for their business model;

Pre-approved access to funds without the traditional banking process;

Funds are delivered immediately thanks to a fully automated process;

Support for other key business activities like marketing, purchases, and operational costs.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Liberis said that these partnerships assist the company’s mission to support SMEs through fast and flexible financial solutions. Officials from Teya added that the collaboration is designed to remove the common barriers SMEs face when seeking capital. Additionally, Liberis and Teya aim to continue to expand their collaboration across Europe, planning to announce new funding products and geographic markets in the future. The two companies seek to further optimise the funding experience for merchants.





Liberis and Teya collaboration in Europe