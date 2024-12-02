Leumi to create digital banking platform for banks

This new solution ready for worldwide banks is based on the platform developed for Pepper, Bank Leumis fully-mobile bank.

The new platform combines Peppers product base with Temenos Core Banking platform, and is deployed on VMwares cloud infrastructure, either on-premises or in the public cloud.

Launched in February 2017 by Bank Leumi, Pepper requires no current account fees and is built on a unique technology that can help customers better manage their finances. This technology allows the Pepper service to get to know its users, customize relevant content, and offer a personalized banking experience that differs from person to person.