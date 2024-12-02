Lean Technologies raises USD 33 mln in Series A

The startup provides a platform that allows its clients to integrate with their customer's bank accounts to retrieve relevant information or initiate bank transfers. The proprietary technology is used by several financial players in the region, across different verticals including remittances, cryptocurrency, and investment.

The investment happens in the background of a burgeoning regional financial ecosystem, characterized by fintech sandboxes and forward-thinking regulations. Lean aims to be the first Saudi aggregator to help the financial sector within the Kingdom, which it ties back to the ambitious 2030 vision that includes financial objectives.