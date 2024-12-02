Lavante and Taulia partner to boost supplier relationships

By combining the business intelligence of the Lavante Supplier Network, built on the Lavante Connect platform that collects, validates and actively manages supplier information across millions of supplier connections, with Taulias industry supplier financing and e-invoicing solutions, organizations will maximize supplier participation of their supply chain financing program and realize a subsequent increase in their bottom line through discount capture and/or working capital optimization.

Also, organizations using the Lavante/Taulia offering will enjoy new visibility into supplier health score-carding and campaign management to help make more informed decisions about their supply chain partners. Suppliers will have new tools to help monitor their standing at the client level and to negotiate accounts receivable strategies that maximize their cash flow.