K+N launches international supply chain management software

The modular platform co-developed with US-based supply chain software company, GT Nexus, connects previously disjointed supply chain partners, enabling communication between global shippers and their vendors, buyers and sellers while also providing direct access to Kuehne + Nagel’s physical assets and experts.

Through visualization of a customer’s end-to-end supply chain, supplier reliability and product availability will be increased. In addition, predictive analytics, and artificial intelligence help customers to optimize orders and prioritize transportation decisions tailored to the customer’s individual business.

The product aims to address issues including sourcing, quality control, purchase order negotiation, commercial invoice release, buyer’s consolidation, transportation and delivery.