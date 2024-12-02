KickFire, Marketo to bring account-based intelligence into B2B automation

Due to this partnership, users will be able to automatically trigger sales and marketing processes in real-time.

The features of the new integration include:

• Anonymous accounts identification, designed to identify anonymous accounts visiting a website from within KickFire LIVE Leads, helping users pinpoint web visitors showing real-time buying intent;

• Account Monitoring, designed to help users monitor target accounts activity within their web properties tracked by LIVE Leads and sync their web engagement directly to Marketo;

• Data Enrichment, by connecting Marketo webhooks to the KickFire API, marketing teams can improve data quality and data completeness.

These actions are aimed at enriching existing Marketo records and new database records.