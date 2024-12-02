Key IVR announces deployment of Cardstream's Open Payment Network

With a single, simple integration, the Cardstream payment platform instantly connects Key IVR to all the payment partners, schemes and processing applications that they require.

Key IVR has a diverse portfolio of omnichannel solutions, allowing organisations to process payments over the phone using an automated IVR; on the web; via SMS; or on a mobile app. It aims to improve the payment journey for businesses with smooth, integrated technology that they require.

Cardstream’s ecosystem comprises an Open Payment Network of Partners, platforms and payment technologies. At the centre of this is the Cardstream Payment Hub, an open and compliant white-label cloud platform that allows businesses to access the Open Payment Network through a simple, single integration.



