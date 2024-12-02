Kenya Commercial Bank upgrades digital banking app

The new app enables users to make utility payments such as Water and Electricity payments, with bill reminders set to remind the customer when the bill is due. The KCB App allows users to make money transfers through KCB Mpesa, SWIFT EFT and RTGS. Through the app, users are also able to pay school fees to over 2,000 schools across Kenya through ‘Lipa Karo’.

More than that, the app has a budget tracker and a currency converter for customers and non-customers alike and it allows customers to access loans (Mobiloan) through their mobile phones. Customers will be able to choose the duration that is convenient for them to pay back the loans which range between 1 month, 3 months and 6 months. It has also embedded the KCB MPESA feature, allowing customers to activate their accounts, save and borrow through the platform.

Initially the app was launched in Kenya in April 2015 and has attracted over 200,000 downloads so far across Android, IOS, Blackberry and Windows devices. As a sign of its continued popularity in the market, the App is ranked 10th on Google Play Store for Android in Kenya, making it the highest rated banking App in the East African region, according to Standard Media. Using a GPS locater, a user can locate the nearest branch, ATM and KCB Mtaani agents. With every transaction through the App, customers will now be able earn Simba Points—loyalty points that are redeemable for goods and services at specific outlets.