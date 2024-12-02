Kasisto rolls out chat banking via MyKAI and KAI Banking

Kasisto offers intelligent conversation capabilities through branded virtual personal assistants to improve usability of enterprise mobile app.

MyKAI and KAI Banking are available for Facebook Messenger, Slack, and via SMS – first addresses consumer finance and the second helps banks interact with their customers on these platforms. The two bots join Abe, Penny, and Finn in the personal finance bot market and show that people are interested in banking inside a messaging app rather than in a standalone online banking app.

MyKAI bot customers can make payments and manage money across multiple accounts through Venmo or more than 20,000 banks, according to venturebeat.com. Also, they can ask and get answers to questions about their personal finances and find out information about banking terms.

In April 2016, Kasisto announced plans to provide Kai artificial intelligence to Digibank, an Indian mobile-only bank. DBS bank, Digibank parent company, acquired a minority stake in Kasisto earlier in 2016.

Kasisto was founded in 2013 by Dror Oren, Sasha Caskey, and Zor Gorelov, and has offices in Menlo Park, California and New York. Investors include New York Angels and Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator.