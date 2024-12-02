Jumhouria Bank of Libya goes live on SmartStream for reconciling payments





It is the first of a two phase implementation to improve the reconciliation process across its 170 branches to deliver real-time operational control.

The SmartStream reconciliations solution is being rolled out to replace manual processes across Jumhouria Bank, ensuring visibility into cash, card, branch, central bank and payment transactions. It will provide the bank with automation and control over its transaction processing, facilitating regulatory compliance.

SmartStream’s SWIFT-certified, modular application addresses the reconciliation and exception management needs of institutions. It provides transaction management control whilst its deployment options enable financial institutions and corporates to reduce their time to market.