JP Morgan acquires 40% of Brazil's C6 Bank

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Launched in 2019, C6 Bank has amassed more than 7 million customers on its digital platform. Positioned as an aspirational brand, C6 Bank offers a full suite of products including multi-currency checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, travel and loyalty programs, investment, and lending products for individuals as well as banking and payments products for small businesses.

JP Morgan has had local presence in Brazil for nearly 60 years, offering expertise in corporate and investment banking, markets, wholesale payments, private banking, and asset management. The bank’s retail banking business, branded Chase, offers a range of consumer banking products in the US and has more than 55 million digitally active customers.