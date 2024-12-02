Jortt launches Open Banking platform

Jortt offers accounting software, ecommerce, and Open Banking solutions. The company was founded with the aim to help companies simplify their bookkeeping and manage their online sales more efficiently. The new platform is designed to provide an efficient link between Jortt's accounting programme and all Dutch banks. With the Jortt Open Banking Platform, companies receive access to up to 99% automated accounting. Bank transactions are collected several times daily and processed automatically by Jortt's accounting bot, eliminating manual processing.











This results in more simplified accounting and real-time tax advice. Jortt guarantees a stable link between banks and the accounting programme by taking the Open Banking functions in-house. The new platform offers a user-friendly interface that is easy to integrate with Jortt's existing accounting software.





Jortt’s accounting programme