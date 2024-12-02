Jack Henry and Associates and Inlet to roll out new ebill functionality to 4000 FIs

Research indicates that in 2016, more Americans are expected to view bills at a bank or credit union’s website, rather than at a biller’s site. To support this, Jack Henry & Associates has partnered with Inlet, a digital document delivery platform, to bring its 4000 financial institution eBill customers a detailed, secure and customizable document delivery method that includes all documents a biller would send via mail: statements, bills, marketing material and other sensitive communications, delivered seamlessly across digital channels.

Keeping customers at a financial institution’s site for bills is an important aspect of also driving more payment adoption for that bank or credit union. At the same time, the eBill functionality afforded through this partnership assures billers that going digital will not compromise the quality of customer communications.

California-based SkyOne Federal Credit Union will be one of the first institutions rolling out these capabilities to its 36,000 members nationwide.

All materials are biller-branded and housed in the financial institution’s bill pay site with dedicated sections for marketing and customer support. Bills are delivered in a PDF format and historical records may be available for up to seven years. These measures will ultimately increase paperless adoption and engagement, while reducing the overall cost of customer support and the time traditionally needed for payment delivery.

Inlet, a joint venture between Pitney Bowes and Broadridge Financial Solutions, is a technology platform that enables the seamless distribution of digital documents between providers and consumers.

Jack Henry & Associates is a provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its solutions serve almost 10,800 customers nationwide.