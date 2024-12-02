iZettle to streamline e-invoicing and mobile payments

The service is free of charge and will open up for mobile payments from British Pay By Bank app (an app that allows shoppers to pay for goods and services on mobile devices), Swedish Swish (a mobile payment solution for instant transfers, adopted by more than half of the Swedish population), Norwegian Vipps (Swish’s Norwegian equivalent, used by more than half of the Norwegian population) and MobilePay (Danish app) in Denmark, Finland and Norway.

The solution will allow users an overview of their sales history and ensure compliance with local tax regulations.

The Sweden-based financial technology company has also announced the launch of an invoicing service across Europe, which will enable small business owners to send invoices with just a few clicks, get paid and skip the hassle of manual administration and payment reminders.