Ixaris launches dedicated tech company for its B2B customers

Following this move, Ixaris Technologies will operate as a separate company, delivering distinct services to its B2B customers, while its sister company EntroPay will continue to focus on its self-service consumer and small-business virtual card business.

Speaking post his ‘Planet of the APIs’ panel discussion at this week’s Money2020, Alex Mifsud, CEO of Ixaris Group, said that the company`s B2B payment offering now accounts for 25% of Ixaris Group revenues.