Ivalua and Helixx BPO join forces

Helixx BPO has been providing on-demand based sourcing projects, supplier research and assisted procurement BPO services for direct, indirect and services categories to mid-size and large buying organizations and Private Equity firms based in Mexico, USA, Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina and Colombia since 2000. Helixx BPO has managed over 1000 projects and addressed USD 10 billion of cumulative spend in MRO and Capex, Logistics, General and Admin Services, Packaging, Marketing, IT & Telecom, Raw Materials & Direct spend categories with 18-25% savings, depending on the category.

Ivaluas Strategic Sourcing software helps clients manage the full strategic sourcing cycle (including Projects, RFX and Auctions), advanced sourcing of components and bills of materials, the New Product Introduction process, deep collaboration on specifications, total cost of ownership via advanced total cost breakdown features and demand aggregation and planning process across globally dispersed sites. The company has over 150 strategic sourcing customers.

Helix BPO will use Ivaluas Strategic Sourcing software as its platform in delivering its sourcing services to Americas buying organizations in English, Spanish and Portuguese languages from its near-shore centers in Monterrey (Mexico), Dallas (Texas) and Sao Paulo (Brazil).